Alaska Airlines Disaster Relief Pool The Alaska Airlines Disaster Relief Pool is used to support charities involved with disaster relief efforts and for transportation of medical staff and volunteers. Contributions to this fund have recently been donated to organizations including American Red Cross, Airlink, Kanu Hawaii, Miles 4 Migrants, and Maui Rapid Response.

Angel Flight West Angel Flight West provides patient transportation for those needing medical treatment in another city and who otherwise would not be able to afford the cost of getting there. Learn more about Angel Flight West "This indicates a link to an external site that may not follow the same accessibility or privacy policies as Alaska Airlines. By selecting a partner link you agree to share your data with these sites.".

Dream Foundation Dream Foundation, the only national dream-granting organization for terminally-ill adults, fulfills final Dreams that provide joy, comfort and closure at the end of life. Donated miles are used to reunite families, bring loved ones together or to create lasting memories with one last family trip. Learn more about the Dream Foundation "This indicates a link to an external site that may not follow the same accessibility or privacy policies as Alaska Airlines. By selecting a partner link you agree to share your data with these sites.".

Fisher House Foundation (Hero Miles) Fisher House Foundation™ administers the Hero Miles program to provide transportation to wounded, injured, and ill military members and their loved ones. By bringing patient and family together, whether at a hospital bedside or an approved occasion, the donation of travel rewards directly promotes the continued healing process of our military heroes. Learn more about Hero Miles at Fisher House Foundation "This indicates a link to an external site that may not follow the same accessibility or privacy policies as Alaska Airlines. By selecting a partner link you agree to share your data with these sites.".

Honor Flight Network The Honor Flight Network is a national network of independent Hubs working together to honor our nation’s veterans with an all-expenses paid trip to the memorials in Washington, D.C., a trip many of our veterans may not otherwise be able to take. While Alaska Airlines supports a number of individual Honor Flight Hubs, these miles will be directed to the Honor Flight Network to support its Lone Eagle Program for veterans who do not live close to an existing Honor Flight Hub. Learn more about Lone Eagle Honor Flight "This indicates a link to an external site that may not follow the same accessibility or privacy policies as Alaska Airlines. By selecting a partner link you agree to share your data with these sites." Learn more about the Honor Flight Network "This indicates a link to an external site that may not follow the same accessibility or privacy policies as Alaska Airlines. By selecting a partner link you agree to share your data with these sites."

Medical Teams International Disaster relief organization that provides much needed medical staff and equipment/supplies to areas stricken throughout the world. Learn more about Medical Teams International "This indicates a link to an external site that may not follow the same accessibility or privacy policies as Alaska Airlines. By selecting a partner link you agree to share your data with these sites.".

National Forest Foundation Engages America in community-based and national programs that promote the health and public enjoyment of the 193-million-acre National Forest System. NFF programs—with a strong presence in Alaska and the Pacific Northwest—utilize collaborative conservation to restore our forests, watersheds, wildlife habitat, and recreation resources. Learn more about the National Forest Foundation "This indicates a link to an external site that may not follow the same accessibility or privacy policies as Alaska Airlines. By selecting a partner link you agree to share your data with these sites.">.

Special Olympics Alaska Special Olympics Alaska exists to provide year-round sports training and athletic competition in a variety of Olympic-type sports for children and adults with intellectual disabilities in Alaska. We provide continuing opportunities for athletes to develop physical fitness, to demonstrate courage, to experience joy and to participate in a sharing of gifts, skills and friendship with their families, other Special Olympics athletes and the community. Learn more about the Special Olympics Alaska "This indicates a link to an external site that may not follow the same accessibility or privacy policies as Alaska Airlines. By selecting a partner link you agree to share your data with these sites..".